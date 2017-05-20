Letter: Virtuous goal triggers unintended consequences

Recently, a nonprofit TV documentary featured a Central American family and their 9-year-old daughter. A 14-year-old mentally impaired bully raped the little girl. She became ill with heart and kidney failure. Physicians discovered the cause was pregnancy. Her undeveloped, tiny pediatric system was incapable of sustaining both lives.
Attempting to save the little girl’s life, her physicians advised an immediate abortion; violating their own national law. So, the medical staff appealed to their bishop. They explained that without an abortion, the dying embryo will soon kill itself and the little girl. But an abortion might improve the little girl’s chance to survive.
The bishop responded, “If the little girl doesn’t want her baby, she can give it to me.” The physicians arranged to transport the family to another country with less stringent laws. After the abortion, the little girl recovered from her complications of pregnancy.
The virtuous goal of wanting to save the lives of embryos and fetuses always triggers unintended consequences. Pro-life laws have a long history of causing the death of pregnant women and girls. A compassionate law will guide us to embrace all people’s needs.
Joy K. Rasch, Kennewick
