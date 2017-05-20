Letter: Trump’s health care priorities are to enrich himself

There are many problems with the American Health Care Act, or as it should rightly be called, TrumpNoCare. But for those of us making less than $250K per year, the main problem with Trump’s health care system is that it gives a needless $880 billion tax cut to the top 2 percent.
Trump promised us a “fantastic and really great” system in which everyone would be covered; that health care premiums and deductibles would be smaller, and pre-existing conditions would be covered. Now that he’s in office, he’s proposing just the opposite.
Under TrumpNoCare, premiums and deductibles will be higher, and tens of millions will be kicked off Medicaid. People with pre-existing conditions will again have to worry about losing their coverage. And employers will be able to reduce the things they cover, or they can stop providing coverage to their employees entirely.
Some moderate Republicans are hoping the Senate will improve TrumpNoCare, but Trump says he is ready to sign the current bill. The bill will probably not pass the Senate in its current form, but it’s now obvious what Trump’s health care priorities really are — to enrich himself, and to hell with those losers with pre-existing conditions.
Jack Edwards, Richland
