Letter: Hanford waste proposal would be another tax cut for wealthy

The Government Accountability Office is promoting a cost saving plan of encasing Hanford radioactive waste in grout (instead of encasing in glass).
I suggest that they use recycled Tri-City Herald newspaper to encase it in paper mache for an even greater savings.
This would lead directly to a larger tax reduction for the wealthy. There is nothing as gratifying for the rest of us as a $5 tip when we wait their table or park their car. The trickle down of wealth is a wonderful thing!
Robert L. Whitson, Richland
