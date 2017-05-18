Letters to the Editor

May 18, 2017 11:10 AM

Letter: Hanford waste proposal would be another tax cut for wealthy

The Government Accountability Office is promoting a cost saving plan of encasing Hanford radioactive waste in grout (instead of encasing in glass).

I suggest that they use recycled Tri-City Herald newspaper to encase it in paper mache for an even greater savings.

This would lead directly to a larger tax reduction for the wealthy. There is nothing as gratifying for the rest of us as a $5 tip when we wait their table or park their car. The trickle down of wealth is a wonderful thing!

Robert L. Whitson, Richland

