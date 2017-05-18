Letter: State governors should replace Congress

Most of us do not have much respect for the current U.S. Congress. Most of us want to see all the “pork” and special-interest groups have less of a role in government. Given how communication has changed since the days of the original colonies, I think it may be time for a major change in governance.
How about letting our state governors replace the entire U.S. Congress? This could be done perhaps by our 50 governors teleconferencing every other Monday and taking on the role of the U.S. House of Representatives, while every other Tuesday they perform the role of the U.S. Senate.
Hopefully, the governors would have neither the time nor interest to fight for local pork. Moreover governors tend to have a greater appreciation of the big issues within their individual states. Not to mention all the money we would save getting rid of the U.S. Congress. As the baseball saying goes, “throw the bums out.” And best of all, term limits!
Rick Ornstein, Ph.D., Richland
