Letter: House Republican budget is a complete sellout

The $1.1 trillion House Republican budget for the remainder of the fiscal year is a complete sellout and a betrayal to conservative voters!
Every news outlet proclaimed that Republicans and Trump got rolled by the Democrats! (178 Democrats and 131 liberal Republicans voted for it, while 103 conservative Republicans voted against it.)
Republicans were forced by Democrats to withdraw 160 riders! Most departments and agencies received budget increases, when they should all be reduced! Planned Parenthood was fully funded! New Obama agencies and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (i.e., the liberal propaganda network) were not eliminated!
Sanctuary cities were not defunded! Expansion of the border wall was specifically not funded! Obamacare was not repealed and expanded Medicaid subsidies were continued Taxes were not cut!
In 2010, 2014, and 2016 Republicans said “Give us the House, Senate, and Presidency and we will reverse the Obamanation!” They have reneged on their promises!
President George H.W. Bush broke his “no new taxes” pledge and was not re-elected! The House and Senate Republicans acted like Democrats in 2006 and were thrown out of office!
If Republicans do not start acting like Republicans, they will lose control of the House and Senate in 2018!
Karl A. Hadley, Burbank
