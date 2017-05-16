Letter: Why is City Council gouging Richland residents?

I am concerned about the $20 per vehicle charge for 2018 to fund a bridge to West Richland. I just received my renewal for the license for my Outback. The basic fee is $30, and then there are five other fees added to the basic fee. If you vote for $20 per vehicle I also have a truck, so you will be charging me $40 plus the added fees I already pay.
I think that Richland residents should not be the only ones paying for the bridge. The bridge will be used by not only Richland, but surrounding communities who come to Richland to shop. Why are Richland residents being penalized for this new bridge? We already pay $25 for weight fee funds highway improvement, transit, and other transportation needs.
How much more is the City Council willing to gouge Richland residents? I am concerned about the people who are retired and do not get a COLA reimbursement on their Social Security checks or retirement funds.
Ralph Myrick, Richland
