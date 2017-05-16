Letter: Legislature needs to focus on important issues

Dear Tri-City elected state legislators Brown, Haler and Klippert — while pushing through the sun screen “relief” issue on overtime was nice, a better use of your time, that we are paying for, would be to solve bigger issues facing our state.
For example the state budget as well as the school funding mandate. Parents, without your help, could have taken care of sun screen. Nobody but you elected officials, along with the governor, can solve the rest of the problems.
So how about, while you are on overtime again, at our expense still, focus on what is important. Thank you.
Michael Cochrane, Kennewick
