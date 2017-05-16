Letter: Adapt to climate change or go extinct

The TCH has been printing various articles regarding climate change. I am dismayed by people on both sides of this topic. On one hand are those who choose to ignore the science, and profess that there are no significant changes occurring. On the other hand are those who seek to exploit the science to promote a political and ideological agenda.
The earth is a dynamic living planet that is constantly changing. To deny that, or to suggest that the process of earthly change can be stopped by passing laws and regulations, is foolishness. Instead of arguing over the the potential effects that climate change will have on the planet, we should be preparing to do what all creatures have done since the beginning of life on earth, adapt to the changes or go extinct.
Mike Doenges, Kennewick
