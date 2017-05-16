Letters to the Editor

May 16, 2017 12:08 PM

Letter: Farmers shouldn’t hire illegal workers

In reading the article from the Associated Press on farmers fearing the loss of immigrant workers. I have a few comments.

First, farmers should be concerned about their workers being here legally. The workers you get, you know they are here illegally and there are no other jobs available. So what you have is a form of slave labor.

Farmers need to get on board for the good of the country, not what’s good for them. Hire Americans — you might be surprised how good a job they can do.

Ira Johnson, Kennewick

