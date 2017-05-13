Letter: Thank you to early responders

I work at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and my office has a view of Rattlesnake Mountain and Stevens Drive. Tuesday, as the news of the concerns at Hanford was spreading around my office, all I could think about was that I wanted to go home.
I noticed out my office window a handful of personal Ford F-150 style trucks driving intently out toward the site. Not knowing the severity of the situation at that time, I was reminded of firefighters who were going up the Twin Towers when everyone else was coming down. I experienced a profound moment of gratitude for the early responders and all those who work to help keep the area and our community safe. Thank you.
Juliet Homer, Pasco
