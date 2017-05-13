Letter: Please adopt animals

We need to encourage people to adopt unwanted animals before they euthanize them. Some animal shelters don’t want to put animals to sleep. All animals want to be adopted.
You can help us by posting information about adoption! Even if you were not allowed to adopt an animal, please go and pet them or donate them food, and toys or money. Every animal deserves love!
Please adopt animals!
Animal shelters are located at 1312 S. 18th Ave. in Pasco and 1736 E. Seventh Ave. in Kennewick.
Ghadeer Al Himrani, Westgate School, 5th grade, Kennewick
