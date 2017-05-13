Letters to the Editor

May 13, 2017 6:00 PM

Letter: Please adopt animals

We need to encourage people to adopt unwanted animals before they euthanize them. Some animal shelters don’t want to put animals to sleep. All animals want to be adopted.

You can help us by posting information about adoption! Even if you were not allowed to adopt an animal, please go and pet them or donate them food, and toys or money. Every animal deserves love!

Please adopt animals!

Animal shelters are located at 1312 S. 18th Ave. in Pasco and 1736 E. Seventh Ave. in Kennewick.

Ghadeer Al Himrani, Westgate School, 5th grade, Kennewick

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

4A district track meet

4A district track meet 0:42

4A district track meet
Mayo Clinic: 4 ways to avoid ticks 1:00

Mayo Clinic: 4 ways to avoid ticks
Lampson Pits hydroplane docks refurbishing project 0:53

Lampson Pits hydroplane docks refurbishing project

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos