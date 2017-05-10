Letter: Need quicker responses to Hanford problems

I can’t believe how much sensationalism by the media occurred during the Purex tunnel collapse. And I can’t believe how long it is taking to remedy the problem. Just have the health physics technicians approach the tunnel with personal protective equipment and take radiation readings and then have operators cover the hole.
The problem at Hanford is there are too many chiefs (management) and not enough Indians (workers). In 1980, it would have taken less than two hours to secure the area and then decide how they were going to take care of the problem. You don’t wait for the wind to blow or for it to rain to make problems worse. I know, I was a health physics technician for 37 years.
I am tired of the media scaring the public about radioactivity that will not harm anybody offsite from Hanford. We need to have quicker responses and not more management meetings.
Billy Clifford, Richland
