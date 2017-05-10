Letter: Build the Duportail bridge

Perhaps a different look at this situation would ease the minds of the many folks who state they will never use the Duportail bridge. The folks who will be using the Duportail bridge route — versus continuing to use the only current one — will greatly reduce bumper to bumper overcrowding, help prevent or reduce costly accidents, and perhaps save lives, time wasted, etc.
Helping others (in this case building a bridge for “them”) often helps benefit “us” more than we realize. Build that bridge. Our vehicles alone will likely create enough revenue to get the job done!
Maxine Hadley, Richland
