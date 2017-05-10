Letter: May 8-12 is state Teacher Appreciation Week

May 8-12 is Washington State Teacher Appreciation Week. I would like to ask the community to help the school district recognize our teachers. Across our country, communities are saying “thank you” to the many dedicated teachers who work with and support the academic achievement of students. Our teachers are highly qualified professionals who spend a great deal of their own time improving their skills to meet the most challenging time in our history.
As academic standards increase and accountability becomes the “buzz word” at the national and state levels, Prosser’s teachers continue to meet challenges using improved, research-based methods for improving the academic performance of our students. Each year our teachers strengthen their professional skills at all levels.
I would like to commend our teaching staff for the long hours and personal commitment to the students in Prosser. Prosser’s students will continue to progress because of our dedicated teachers and their families, who support the long hours and personal time involved to teach in today’s world. Our staff is the best and it is an honor to work on their team!
Ray Tolcacher, Superintendent, Prosser
Comments