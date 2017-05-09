Letter: Republican hypocrisy

Republicans want to ban abortions, and also birth control, which of course will increase the number of abortions. But Republicans don’t want to ban guns, because banning something doesn’t work. Any kind of insurance is only affordable when there is a large number of participants, but Republicans want to eliminate the requirement for everyone have health insurance, which of course will make it not affordable. Climate change is inevitable and will result in devastating economic impacts, but Republicans believe we should not do anything to prevent climate change because of possible economic impacts.
Republicans believe that Obama was a disaster for our country, despite the fact that during Obama’s administration unemployment dropped from 10 percent to 5 percent, the DOW went from 6,626 to 19,000, more than 11 million jobs were created, the American auto industry was saved, uninsured adults decreased to 10 percent and pre-existing conditions are now covered, equal rights for gays and others has been achieved, consumer confidence has gone from 37.7 to 98.1, the deficit as a percentage of the GDP has gone from 9.8 percent to 3.2 percent (a cut of $800 billion), abortion rates have fallen, violent crime is down, etc., etc.
What was disastrous?
Gary F. Boothe, Pasco
Comments