Letter: Dan Newhouse deserves an apology

You owe Dan Newhouse a huge and sincere letter of apology. How dare you go after a man whose wife is undergoing chemo for the second time! (“Newhouse only member of House to skip vote on health care bill,” TCH, May 6)
Don’t you think he has enough to worry about? You could have led the article with any other number of headlines ... no, you go snarky right off the bat, and then explain in the second paragraph that his wife is undergoing cancer treatments.
When we moved here five years ago, I often told my husband that this was the best newspaper ever. But it has lost much of its appeal. Your demographics are way off. Eastern Washington is a right of center, agricultural/scientific area. No wonder you are losing readership. Every article sounds like it was from Seattle and very left-leaning. Newsflash ... we don’t live in Seattle. People in our area are very hardworking and willing to help others at the drop of a hat.
Please come back to the people you are suppose to serve. Report news as it is, not as you wish it was. And make a very public apology to Dan Newhouse and his family.
Dorothy Vetter, Richland
Comments