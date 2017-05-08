Letter: President’s reality TV show might not be so funny

I previously had not regarded comedy as a presidential qualification, but Donald Trump has changed my mind. He’s hilarious! Flip-flopping used to be a political negative, but with his surprise-a-day comedy routine, Trump makes flip-flopping a joke line.
One day China is raping us and a short time later, we’re enjoying it. He loves Wikileaks, but now it’s an enemy of the state. Put America first, just after bombing Syria and threatening to nuke North Korea. It’s going to be the greatest wall in history and the Mexicans are going to pay for it. Being president is so hard he put his daughter and son-in-law in charge. He’s going to drain the swamp by employing the filthy rich to make the tax code work even better for themselves. His favorite words are “disaster.” “so sad,” “fake media,” “pouring in,” “the greatest (whatever) in history,” the “huge,” and of course the unconscious admission of profound ignorance ... “Who knew …”
The only comedy downer is he has an excellent military to order around and that might not be so funny. Come to think of it, that may not be the only unfunny part of this president’s new reality TV show.
Edward Rykiel, Richland
