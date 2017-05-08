Letter: Thanks to all who supported kids fishing events

I would like to express a big thank you to all those that made the kids fishing events on April 21-22 at Columbia Park pond a fun and exciting fishing experience for those fishing and the volunteers that got to watch.
It would not be possible without the support and wonderful large fish provided by the state Fish and Wildlife fishery staff. Richland Rod and Gun Club volunteers tagged 1,140 fish for special prizes. Special thanks to the following donors of prizes: Grigg’s Department Store, Flatout Fishing, Ranch & Home, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Richland Rod and Gun Club, Texas Roadhouse, Pure Fishing, Ben & Danielle Burdett, Dale Lathrop, and Dairy Queen. Pictures of many of the prize winners and volunteers assisting those fishing can be viewed at the Richland Rod and Gun Club Facebook page.
The Kids Outdoor Education organization does a great job organizing the events for the special needs and kids that get to catch these beautiful fish. And last but not least, thanks to Marilyn Steele for cooking the delicious food for the volunteers’ dinner.
Dale Schielke, RRGC Tagged Fish Chairman, Richland
Comments