Letter: The people did not vote for Richland car tab fee

I see that the seven member of the Richland City Council all voted yes for the people to pay a new tax of $20 per vehicle. In some cases, people have two vehicles. So up go your taxes.
The people did not vote on this tax issue. We have the names of all the council members, so when the time comes, vote to replace all seven, so we can repeal and replace the tax with a better plan. Maybe a toll.
I will put the names of all the seven people at the next election in the paper at election time, so you will know whom not to vote for. Amen.
Rick Riccobuono, Richland
