Letter: Don’t pay state legislators for special session

I have a problem with the way business is being conducted in Olympia. It never ceases to amaze me that every year, politics seems to squeeze on the normal everyday taxpayer/property owner.
I would like to see a bill introduced and passed, stating that if the Legislature cannot meet during normally scheduled legislative sessions, do the jobs they were hired for, in a timely manner, then there should be no pay and subsistence allowances for having to hold a special session.
This has been a problem with Olympia far too many times, where the job is not accomplished during the regular scheduled period of time, hence requiring the public having to fork over more money for the inefficiencies of the elected body.
Every member elected to the legislative body has campaigned for the positions held, promising to look out for the best interests of the citizens of Washington state, but for the most part, do nothing for them. Democrats and Republicans need to work together, do the job they were elected for, or resign.
Bob Page, Kennewick (Finley)
