May 07, 2017 12:39 AM

Letter: Do you have to take a life before you obey the laws?

In reply to Robert Kelso of Richland and his article about following the rules on Badger Mountain. I applaud you!

People have become so self-centered. Laws don’t apply to them, they don’t care. You call them on it, and they get defensive. This applies to drivers texting or talking on the phone. There was a lady easily in her 70s on her phone. I wagged my finger at her and not only did she flip me off, she stuck her tongue out at me.

When you are driving with your family in the car and you’re on the phone texting or talking, you’re not only gambling with their lives, you’re doing so with someone else’s life. As a parent you’re their teacher, teaching them right from wrong.

Do you have to take a life before you obey the laws?

Carla Phillips, Kennewick

