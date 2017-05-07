Letter: Article about deaths sensationalized a tragedy

Regarding the April 21 Tri-City Herald story, “Prosser firefighter’s death attributed to drunken driving” — the article said the legal blood-alcohol limit is .08 and the firefighter was at .082. What they neglected to say was there was snow and ice on the roadway and a snow storm was in progress.
They sensationalized this tragedy. This article took the pain of two families and made them re-live it again. The article sensationalized details and made false statements stating this was the cause of the accident which was not a proven fact. James was a very responsible young man and to rip his reputation stating he was drunk in the headlines for .002 over the limit is inexcusable. They also use “firefighter,” which rips the reputation of the fire district as well. They showed the truck floating upside down in the water to twist the knife again in the hearts of those who loved James and Dylan.
The Tri-City Herald does not care about putting in accurate information or the people’s hearts they are ripping apart.
Kathleen Anderson, Dayton
