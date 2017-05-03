Letter: Bicycle trivia

RCW 46.61.770 — 1. Cyclists may ride side by side on the road. 2. Bicycles are not required to use a bike lane or shoulder. 3. Bicycles can and should use turn lanes. 4. Bicycles can legally take the whole lane if necessary.
RCW 46.61.425 — May go slow and impede traffic if necessary for safety.
RCW 46.04.500 — A roadway is defined as a highway excluding sidewalk and shoulder and cyclists are encouraged to ride as far to the right in their lane as safety permits except for turning or passing.
RCW46.61.775 — Cyclists must have at least one hand on the handlebars at all times.
RCW 46.61.780 — Bikes must have brakes.
RCW 46.61.790 — Legal to bicycle drunk, however police can impound the bike if you’re too drunk.
RCW 47.36.025 — New and updated traffic signals must detect bicycles.
As a courtesy to cyclists, please allow three feet clearance when passing us. Thank you
Mark Rogers, Kennewick
