Letters: Sun Downs deserves more Herald coverage

May 02, 2017 4:25 PM

Aren't you a local newspaper? Why is it that I find an article on Lindsay Vonn but nothing on the race results for Saturday from Sun Downs?

Sun Downs is one of the last bush tracks in the Northwest. It employs many people, give others opportunity to see family friendly racing and the age-old tradition of horse racing.

With newspaper circulation dwindling, I would think you would like to appeal to the people of the area. So how about reporting on local events?

Sun Downs only has races a few weekends, so please report on them. Thank you!

Karen A. Recher, Kennewick

