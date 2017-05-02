Letters: Thank you for filling ‘Empty Bowls’

This is a thank you to the entire community for the success of Empty Bowls, a fundraising effort benefiting the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Earlier this year, local potters created and donated handmade bowls. These were sold at The Gallery at the Park to members of the community.
The empty bowls served as reminders of those living with hunger, and when the bowls were filled at home they symbolized the extra food the food bank could provide.
In early April, the food bank received $2,880 at a ceremony at the Gallery. Allied Arts, the operator of the gallery would like to recognize the generosity of the potters who donated bowls, members of the community who purchased them, and the Tri-Cities Food Bank for using the funds to benefit those in need in our community.
Bob Allen, President, Allied Arts Association, Richland
