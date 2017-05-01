Letter: Ditch maintenance might prevent flooding

I walk my dog along the irrigation canals daily. Every fall and winter I see more and more debris blowing into the canals. By spring there is an assortment of garbage, i.e. lawn furniture, ice chests, plastic bottles and bags, dead animals and tumbleweeds.
I’ve seen the ditch riders spraying weeds, cutting brush and trees, but never in the ditch clearing trash. There lies the problem and the potential for another flood.
Maybe we could get work crews to assist in the spring before the water comes on. Maybe a few preventative measures before someone’s home gets flooded and the whole neighborhood has to be dug up again.
Frances Peterson, Kennewick
