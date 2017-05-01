Letter: President attacks science through ‘alternate facts’

Donald Trump released an official statement commemorating Earth Day, but did not directly reference climate change. This is not too much of a surprise.
He appointed Scott Pruitt as the EPA chief, a person who denies that human-produced carbon dioxide is the primary cause for a rapid warmup of the earth, and resultant droughts and heat waves, rising sea levels, and other changes that pose an imminent threat to the environment and humanity. Despite the fact that almost all climate scientists are in agreement that the burning of fossil fuels is causing an unprecedented release of carbon dioxide and the resultant heating up of the earth’s atmosphere, and despite the fact that climate change is recognized by all other industrialized nations as a problem that needs to be addressed.
The “Donald” has also issued an executive order repealing the Clean Power Plan, which required the the reporting and restriction of emissions from power plants.
Apparently, Mr. Pruitt’s job is to do to science what the president is already doing to the press, the courts, and the intelligence community through “fake news” or “alternate facts,” piddling around reducing emission regulations while the global and U.S. climate continues to heat up.
Bill Petrie, Richland
