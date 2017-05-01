Letter: Not in favor of funding plan for Duportail bridge

I just received my notice to renew my license plate tabs. On it, is a $30 fee to “… fund road construction and maintenance projects,” and a $45 dollar fee that “…funds highway improvements, transit, and other transportation needs.”
Now, the city of Richland is considering adding a $30 fee for what amounts to about the same thing, with the addition of a bridge to help the folks in West Richland. While I like our friends to the west, I do not think it is fair to add yet another road and maintenance fee to total almost $100 for Richland residents. Our council needs to find another way to fund the bridge that shares the costs with more people that will benefit from it. Maybe one that the folks who benefit most will contribute at least some of the funding.
I, for one, will not vote for any council member again who votes for this tax, against the wishes of the residents. I hope others will join me if this goes through. I am not against the bridge, only this manner to fund it.
Brad Hasty, Richland
