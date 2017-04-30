Letter: Thank you to Boy Scout Troop 159

Volunteers of St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank & Community Services in Pasco are extremely thankful for Boy Scout Troop #159, led by Scoutmaster Bill Merk. These young men, their leaders and parent volunteers went door-to-door and collected 452 pounds of non-perishable food to help hungry families that need hope and a helping hand. They also collected $35 to be used to purchase special foods for the homeless.
These scouts are young men making a difference in the lives of others and learning leadership skills. It is wonderful to see them following the example of other generous Tri-City businesses and organizations. We admire the values they have and their commitment to putting them into action to help others.
It is because of the generosity of our community and organizations like this that we are able to distribute food boxes each week to an average of 887 families. The scouts and their leaders also expressed thanks for the generosity of Franklin County residents that showed they truly care about their neighbors by giving so generously.
Thank you to all involved in the success of their project!
Linda Hermann, Pasco, SVdP Food Bank & Community Services
