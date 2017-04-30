Letter: Government health care would require half our paychecks

My employer and I pay over $16,000 a year for family health care, which is an average insurance. About half of America gets government money in one way or another. If that is true, they cannot afford health care. The taxpayer will need to carry the load.
The TCH showed how much taxes individuals paid by state. In some states, on average, people paid $3,500 in taxes. Since half of America needs health care, let each taxpayer increase their taxes by $16,000 a year. Be like Europe and start paying about half our paycheck to the government and that will help get the health care paid for. Possibly, to help pay health care, we should phase out welfare.
Atheists believe the strong shall survive. And that is what the founders of Planned Parenthood believed, to get rid of the sick and poor people who are a drain on society (“Maafa 21”). Government health care will always come to this when they have more patients than money. You saw a little of that in the VA actions. Or do we pay doctors under $100,000 a year like the military doctors receive?
Give and take, you choose.
Walter Hammermeister, Hermiston
