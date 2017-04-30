Letter: Where is the money for a border wall?

Help me out guys!
Our president spoke often and resolutely during the campaign about building a Mexican border fence to be paid for by the Mexican government. Since Mexico refused to pay for it, he is now asking U.S. taxpayers to foot the bill.
I suggest since he is a self-described billionaire (just look at his tax return!) and has surrounded himself with a friendly staff of billionaires, they pool their assets and when necessary liquidate them and refund taxpayers.
What do you say?
Larry Hyde, Burbank
