Letters to the Editor

April 30, 2017 1:40 PM

Letter: Where is the money for a border wall?

Help me out guys!

Our president spoke often and resolutely during the campaign about building a Mexican border fence to be paid for by the Mexican government. Since Mexico refused to pay for it, he is now asking U.S. taxpayers to foot the bill.

I suggest since he is a self-described billionaire (just look at his tax return!) and has surrounded himself with a friendly staff of billionaires, they pool their assets and when necessary liquidate them and refund taxpayers.

What do you say?

Larry Hyde, Burbank

