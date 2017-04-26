Letter: Hard to live with the death of another human being

We are continually reminded that this world doesn’t seem to have a shortage of humans with whom we interact for better or worse. Many of the worst interactions occur as we drive on roads and highways where we encounter other drivers who hold our lives in their hands.
A recent TCH story reported that a motorcycle driver was rear-ended by another driver in a car and was killed. The responsible driver was reported to have said that he was distracted from his driving while attempting to address a problem with his CD player. I remember being impressed with the driver’s honesty in spite of the tragic circumstances. I remember thinking that the guy would be replaying his mistake in his mind for the rest of his life.
I can’t say that I was all that surprised when I read the TCH story a few days later reporting that the offending driver had committed suicide. It is hard for a decent person to live with the knowledge that they could not wait to fiddle with a stereo, send a text, or open a package of ding dongs, and now they are responsible for the death of another human being.
Conan Wade, Pasco
