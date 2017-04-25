Letter: Proposed Richland car tab fee is theft

The Richland City Council will raise vehicle registration by $20, then to $40 in two years, oh yeah then to $50 in two more years and continue to collect for a total of 20 years.
Richland needs $2.25 million to be able to finish the bridge. Simple math indicates Richland will be stealing from its residents $16 million to $36.8 million dollars over the next 20 years. That is a tad more than the $2.25 million they need and is absolutely wrong and immoral.
The Richland council needs to do the right thing here! The council of few should not have the voice of many when it comes to needing our money. We the people have a voice, let us vote!
Todd Robinson, Richland
