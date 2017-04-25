Letters to the Editor

April 25, 2017 6:02 PM

Letter: Proposed Richland car tab fee is theft

The Richland City Council will raise vehicle registration by $20, then to $40 in two years, oh yeah then to $50 in two more years and continue to collect for a total of 20 years.

Richland needs $2.25 million to be able to finish the bridge. Simple math indicates Richland will be stealing from its residents $16 million to $36.8 million dollars over the next 20 years. That is a tad more than the $2.25 million they need and is absolutely wrong and immoral.

The Richland council needs to do the right thing here! The council of few should not have the voice of many when it comes to needing our money. We the people have a voice, let us vote!

Todd Robinson, Richland

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Whooshh Innovations demonstrates Salmon Cannon at 2017 Salmon Summit for students

Whooshh Innovations demonstrates Salmon Cannon at 2017 Salmon Summit for students 1:10

Whooshh Innovations demonstrates Salmon Cannon at 2017 Salmon Summit for students
River otters play in Amon Creek preserve 0:55

River otters play in Amon Creek preserve
Cantwell speaks out on possible national monument cuts 10:22

Cantwell speaks out on possible national monument cuts

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos