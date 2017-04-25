Letter: Thanks to all the city of Kennewick does for us

For the past week or two, I have been enjoying the white blossoms lining 10th Avenue between Union and Columbia Center Drive. Additionally, to my amazement, some of the worst of this year's bumper crop of potholes have already been dealt with — that can’t be easy to prioritize or to accomplish, given the amount of damage winter caused. I have also been attending City Council meetings recently and become much more aware of all the things the City Council does for the city.
Put the two together and I felt a need to express gratitude for the work the City Council does for us, much of which we may not even be aware of. Thank you City Council, city planners, and the assistants, helpers and volunteers that keep our city running and beautiful.
Renee Kerr, Kennewick
