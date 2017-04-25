Letter: Please hand out tickets for blocking the left lane

This letter is about the left-lane blockers on the freeways. I notice that I often cannot pass a slower vehicle because some drivers sit in the passing lane and refuse to move over. This happens to me quite often, because I volunteer and I am on the freeway quite often. Please hand out more tickets for this left-lane blocking habit.
Also, I have counted the number of cars I see with lights out to be no less than two per day, and most of the time five or more. Brake lights, headlights and turn signals are out on the newer cars. I suspect since they are newer cars, the owners do not check them.
Melvin Lilly, Pasco
