April 24, 2017 6:13 PM

Letter: Newhouse supports eliminating thousands of jobs

President Trump has proposed $552 million in environmental cuts to Washington’s 4th Congressional District. That would cost our area thousands of jobs directly and thousands more indirectly. So far, Congressman Dan Newhouse has supported President Trump 100 percent of the time.

Newhouse has supported Trump no matter how negatively it impacts his district. He supported Trump’s health care plan, which would have phased out health insurance for almost 100,000 of his constituents. Indeed, Newhouse has voted multiple times to roll back or abruptly cancel the Affordable Care Act. In light of that, we can only assume that Newhouse would support Trump again and vote to eliminate thousands of local jobs.

At the town halls that Newhouse held in friendly rural communities — miles from the Tri-Cities where half of his constituents live — he failed to fully address this issue. Isn’t it about time he did?

Lillian “Randy” Slovic, Richland

