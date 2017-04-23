Letter: Foster parents needed to care for neglected and abused children

Did you know that May is National Foster Parent Appreciation Month? There are nearly 9,000 children currently in foster care in Washington. Children enter foster care at no fault of their own. Most children in foster care have endured some form of abuse/neglect which made conditions unsafe to remain in their home.
Thankfully, there are caring adults who choose to become foster parents. Foster parents are willing to open their hearts and homes to the children in foster care 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Foster parents provide the safety, love and nurturing that every child deserves, at a time when that child needs them the most. Fostering WA salutes all of the foster parents who have risen to the call to care for our most vulnerable citizens — children who have experienced abuse/neglect.
If you live in Eastern Washington and have ever wondered about how one can become a foster parent, please contact Fostering WA at 877-620-5748. All are welcome to inquire, but foster parents are especially needed for sibling groups, children aged 12 and older, children with special needs, children who identify as LGBTQ, and infants who have prenatal exposure to drugs/alcohol.
Tyann Whitworth, Yakima
Comments