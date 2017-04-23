Letter: Why are most Republicans blocking the Russia investigation?

What is wrong with the Republican party? Even Dick Cheney stated he believes Russian interference in our election and their blatant efforts to destabilize our democracy is “an act of war.” We know that Trump and his co-conspirators colluded with Russia to win the election. We know that Russia has and is doing the same all over the world. We know the Russian agenda is to infiltrate governments and confiscate democratic principles to promote their own global domination.
How many of Trump’s people, including legislators, are beholden to, or working with the Russians and their allies? We won’t find out until a thorough, bipartisan and independent investigation is completed. Why are most Republicans blocking such an investigation?
I agree with Cheney. I am seriously alarmed that our country is under attack and that our executive branch of government is actively colluding with our adversaries. I am even more alarmed that most Republicans are either ignoring the threat, conspiring with the Trump administration, or denying there is even a problem. Why?
For a party that wears the American flag like a halo, where are the patriots who will defy the already manifested corporate kleptocracy of Russia and the Trump dynasty?
Melissa Souza, Pasco
