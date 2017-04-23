Letters to the Editor

April 23, 2017 4:47 AM

Letter: Our men and women in uniform need your support

I take exception to the bashing of the VA medical system. While the system isn’t perfect, it is still better than the private system. Most of the employees are very conscientious and are very well-trained for the position they are in.

The problem with the VA medical system is that they are overwhelmed with more veterans needing treatment because of the recent ongoing wars. With the wars continuing, the VA system needs increased funding.

Your freedom depends on our men and women in uniform and they need your support, not criticism.

Myron Bishop, Kennewick

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Iraqi refugee Samar Abdulrahman, 22, resides in Kennewick with her family

Iraqi refugee Samar Abdulrahman, 22, resides in Kennewick with her family 1:07

Iraqi refugee Samar Abdulrahman, 22, resides in Kennewick with her family
Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail 0:12

Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail

Happy 91st birthday, Your Majesty 1:13

Happy 91st birthday, Your Majesty

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos