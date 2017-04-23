Letter: President has power to suspend or restrict immigration

Whenever the president finds that the entry of immigrants or of “any class” of immigrants would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, the president may, by proclamation, and for such a period “as he shall deem necessary,” may suspend the entry of “all” immigrants or “any class” of immigrants or impose “any restrictions” on their entry “he may deem to be appropriate.”
This is known as the McCarran-Walter Act, and is the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952. It allows for the “suspension of entry or imposition of restrictions by the president.” This act has never been revoked or repealed. It was used by President Carter in 1979 regarding Iranians entering the United States.
#8 U.S. Code 1182 also bestows this authority upon the president, with the addition of authority to punish an airline that transports those who are restricted into the United States.
Read President Obama’s Presidential Proclamation 8697.
A small thing such as U.S. law never stands in the way of liberals! And especially liberal judges who think they are the law or they can change the law at will.
John Faulkner, Richland
