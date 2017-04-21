Letter: Elect Steve Lee for Kennewick City Council

I endorse Steve Lee for Kennewick City Council. I know Steve primarily through participation in civic activities, but am also a customer of his burgeoning marijuana business in Finley.
If you hold fears about cannabis or perhaps wonder “who is Steve Lee,” you’d do well to watch his appearance at the 2014 Badger Club meeting where prohibition of marijuana was the topic (https://vimeo.com/110408572). Contrast his poise and mastery of the facts with Mayor Steve Young’s dissembling answers. Mayor Young cited his alternative fact that it would “cost the city more money,” suggesting he doesn’t value the benefit marijuana provides to his citizens.
The Kennewick City Council continues to victimize its poor with its marijuana ban. Turning this around is only one way Steve Lee could help Kennewick citizens. He has other skills and aspirations, but this is the issue I most care about.
The elderly and disabled who are limited to public transportation are being denied reasonable access to this legal and health-sustaining product. Many are vets with pain and PTSD issues. Ask them if they want better access.
Kennewick citizens would be well-served to have someone as vigorous, as business-astute, and compassionate as Steve Lee on their council.
Ivar Husa, Richland
