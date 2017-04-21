Letter: Thanks to Newhouse for town hall sessions

Thank you to U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse for having three town hall/listening sessions in our 4th Congressional District.
I want to highlight the following from the Sunnyside session:
1. Rep. Newhouse was a gentleman and responded calmly to questions, even to ones some labeled as “contentious.”
2. Rep. Newhouse gave indications that he will put the interests of his constituents and our country ahead of partisanship.
3. Although he did not have an answer to the difficult and important issue of immigration reform, he said, “If I could be a part of the solution for immigration, I would be comfortable coming back to Sunnyside.”
4. Rep. Newhouse co-sponsored the “Bridge Act” which temporarily bars deportation of people brought to the country illegally as children.
5. Rep. Newhouse said he would help with a bill making it mandatory for a president to release his tax return.
Rep. Newhouse’s demonstration of courage on tackling difficult issues and willingness to listen to diverse opinions will be remembered by voters of the 4th District in 2018.
Thank you also to all of our public servants who work tirelessly to make the world a better place now, for our children and grandchildren.
Barbara Puigh, Richland
