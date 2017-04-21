Letter: Duportail bridge should be a toll bridge

Well Richland board members, you’ve heard it loud and clear. The Duportail bridge will not only be used by Richland people, but by many in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Therefore, it should be made a toll bridge, as it will be paid off quicker and only fair to those who use it.
Not all people living in Richland are rich. I am not. Perhaps the gentleman who suggested earlier that he may consider moving if we Richland people had to pay for it, also gave me the same idea.
It’s despicable to even suggest that one city, Richland, pay for a bridge when others from surrounding areas will also have access to it as well. It’s the People’s Bridge. Why does Richland city have to be different?
Hopefully this year they’ll consider canceling fireworks, as Kennewick and Pasco have. There’s danger involved, putting property and lives at risk, also firemen. Think about the stress and fear people’s pets must go through.
Remember Richland board members, we’re holding you accountable for your upcoming decision on the Duportail bridge, which is considered the people’s bridge, a toll bridge.
Donna Eckert, Richland
