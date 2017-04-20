Letter: Why did Newhouse vote to give corporations our personal data?

Can anyone tell me why Newhouse voted to allow corporations to harvest/gather the personal data of every person that has internet access in this state without your explicit written permission? He won’t answer my question as to why. I asked to no avail.
He could have introduced legislation to offer the public more privacy, but instead voted to allow data harvesting by corporations for their profit. Meaning, he threw every person in our state who has internet access under the bus, and the public be damned.
It pains me to think I voted for this person. He violated every citizen’s trust in this state. It’s no wonder our recall laws need to be changed. Self-serving politicians just keep helping themselves, instead of the people they were elected to serve.
Dan Deckert, Benton City
