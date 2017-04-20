Letter: Promoting sold-out events to public is unethical

What is wrong with some of the event organizers/planners in this area?
It’s 9:45 on a recent Friday morning, and I attempted to purchase tickets to an event occurring on Monday evening (pre-purchased tickets required and only sold until 11:30 this morning). Just found out the event was sold out long ago. Really? Then why was it just advertised? I was told that these “people” still want the event advertised. Again — really?
A strong suggestion for event organizers/planners in this area — when planning an event that includes the “general public,” have the organizational skills and courtesy to plan ahead. This translates into making sure that a well-prepared write-up of the event has been submitted to the local newspaper well in advance of the event. It also includes contact information for those seeking to purchase tickets to the event.
To dangle an upcoming event in the faces of those very interested in attending, who then find out it was sold out weeks prior, is not only inappropriate but also unethical.
Allyson Dennis, Kennewick
