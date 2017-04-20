Letter: Please boycott all events that exploit animals

A circus came to town a few days ago and offered performances using elephants, tigers and other animals for entertainment. These animals are the property of the circus, and every iota of their existence is controlled by the circus folks. The circus animals are compelled to perform unnatural stunts in order to entertain people and make money for the circus.
A simple solution exists that would release these animals from this exploitation. There are a number of circuses that travel the U.S. and do not exploit animals. Please join me in boycotting all events using animals for entertainment. Instead, go to an entertaining circus that features only human performers, who participate because they choose to. Thank you.
Kathy Staly, Kennewick
