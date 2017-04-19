Letter: Citizens shouldn’t complain about law enforcement leadership

Really — three of our local citizens who are provided their personal comfort and police protection of living and working in a safe community file a complaint with the Public Disclosure Commission against Benton County law enforcement leadership for their commitment to keep our community safe. (“Kennewick police chief pays anticipated state fine,” TCH, April 14)
Yep — shame on every chief and the sheriff for wearing their uniform, driving their government vehicle every day in our community participating in virtually every civic organization and event they can. Who do they think they are, being available to our citizens to listen to their concerns and issues that affect us all — and we pay their salaries!
Why would anyone as citizens of this community complain about having access to the law enforcement leaders with the vision and desire to prepare for the future safety of our community, the safety of our children and for those who come to our area visiting and patronizing our business establishments. Really? Next time one of your family members needs help, you are the victim of a violent crime, make sure you call on one of the three citizens who made the complaint to come help you — no matter what they are wearing!
Jack L. Simington, Kennewick
