Letter: How important is it for an election to be fair?

We’ve all heard “It’s the squeaky wheel that gets the grease.” But, how do we keep the loudest (or richest) from always getting their way in government? (My answer) often by an (honest and accurate) vote to determine the will of the people!
This is why I was so disturbed by the March 21 TCH front-page article “FBI probes Russia, Trump links” — “Comey and Rogers (heads of the FBI and NSA) both predicted that Russian intelligence agencies will continue to seek to meddle in U.S. political campaigns, because they consider their work in the 2016 presidential race to have been successful.” And later, “Moscow is conducting a similar ‘active measures’ campaign in Europe, where France and Germany are holding elections this year” (p.6A)
A few questions:
1. How many different nations (and elections) has Russia already interfered in?
2. How should our country respond to Trump’s election, now what we know it was not fair?
3. Does it matter if Trump was, or was not involved in compromising his election, if it’s still fraudulent?
4. Should we do nothing and hope it doesn’t happen again?
5. How really important is it for an election to be “fair?”
D. L. “Andy” Anderson, Richland
