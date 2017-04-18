Letter: What kind of duck is Donald Trump?

If it waddles like a duck, quacks like a duck, has feathers like a duck, it must be a duck, right?
So, what kind of duck is Donald Trump? He says he wants to make America great again. Sounds like an American duck, but I’m not so sure.
He talks of abandoning NATO. Who does that benefit but Russia?
He is happy to insult just about everyone, including the press, and his own intelligence organizations. Yet he scrupulously avoids criticism of Russia or Putin. He’s the only president to have such warm feelings for Russia. Ever. Makes no sense ... or does it.
Why does he hate the press, and undermine his own intelligence people? Isn’t it because they are truth tellers? He dreads what they might reveal. They can tell us — if we will listen — whether he walks with a dictator’s goosestep strut or a true American waddle, whether his quacking is honest or a quack of lies, whether his feathers are pure, American colors, or if they are they tainted by another shade. Red perhaps?
Ray Whiting, Richland
