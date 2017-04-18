Letter: How can socialist countries be happier than the U.S.?

What? What’s this? “Norway tops list, U.S. falls” in happiness index (TCH, March 21)?
In a word from Shawn Wallace (The Princess Bride), Inconthievable!
Is this an example of what our Dear Leader would call “Fake News?” Do we have to wait until Fox News creates its own poll, the one-and-only-true poll, to discover USA in an alternate reality really is the #1 happiest country on the planet? Surely, USA must be #1, not Norway nor any of the other 14 countries ahead of the USA on the recent poll.
How can all those Scandinavian countries have happy citizens? Or even Canada, New Zealand, Australia? They are socialists! How can socialists be happy? By definition, they should be miserable?
Why doesn’t Norway have a wall on the Swedish border? How can they be happy with arts programs, free education, cheap health care, public broadcasting, a lowly military budget, and an earnest effort to wean itself from fossil fuels.
United Nations, have you not made a grave mistake in your assessment? Aren’t you at risk for not getting your hand shaken by the U.S., even crushing You-Know-Who’s ego?
Bink Owen, Walla Walla
Comments